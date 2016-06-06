Ford to build new Lincoln SUV in China

The all-new SUV will take advantage of better-than-expected demand for Lincoln vehicles in the country.

Ford has confirmed plans to build a new Lincoln SUV in China, partnering with local manufacturer Changan Automobile Group for the production joint-venture.

The all-new SUV will take advantage of better-than-expected demand for Lincoln vehicles in the world's largest automobile market.

"The Lincoln product and ownership in China is resonating with Chinese customers even beyond our expectations," Lincoln president Kumar Galhotra said in a statement to The Detroit News. "We are now taking Lincoln to the next level by building a new SUV in China to join a dynamic lineup of imported cars and SUVs."

Rumors of a Changan joint venture for Lincoln production surfaced last year, following the brand's first full year of sales in China. The Changan partnership will extend an existing production agreement for Ford-badged vehicles.

China requires foreign automakers to tie-up with a local automaker to produce vehicles in the country.

Ford has not yet released any additional details of the mystery SUV, though it will be an all-new vehicle.

