Ford to invest $350 million in Michigan transmission plant

Ford is investing again in its Livonia Transmission Plant.

Ford has announced a new $350 million investment into it Livonia Transmission Plant. The money will be used to update the plant for the production a new front-wheel drive transmission.

Ford says the $350 million investment will create or retain 800 jobs at the Michigan factory. Ford will begin hiring for the new positions this year, but expects the bulk of the hiring to come in 2018 and 2019.

"We remain committed to American manufacturing and investing in our people and facilities," said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president, The Americas. "Even as the industry's largest employer of hourly workers in the United States and biggest producer of American-made vehicles, we believe it is important to continue investing right here in our home market."

The $350 million investment is on top of the $1.4 billion Ford invested in the plant last year. That money was used to support the production of Ford's all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, which debuted in the 2017 F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

RELATED CARS 2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon 2016 Ford Mustang GT 2016 Ford Mustang Convertible 2016 Ford Mustang 2017 Ford Fusion 2016 Ford Taurus 2016 Ford Taurus SHO 2017 Ford Transit Connect 2017 Ford Transit 2017 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford isn't dishing out specific details on the transmission investment just yet, but says it will go toward the "production of a new, advanced transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles. This transmission will provide customers better-performing, more fuel-efficient vehicles. It will share software, design elements and manufacturing processes with the 10-speed and other future transmissions."