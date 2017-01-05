Ford to invest $350 million in Michigan transmission plant

Most Discussed
Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h
Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover
Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.
Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline
United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed. http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN
Audi returning to South Korea
The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month. http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC
Fiat previews Argo hatchback
Fiat has published the first official images of a brand-new hatchback named Argo. The Argo will first go on sale in Brazil, where it's built, and in other Latin American nations. Rumors claim it will replace the 12-year old Punto in Europe and in a host of other markets before the end of the year, but nothing is official yet.
1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod for sale
A 1939 Lincoln Zephyr hot rod will cross the auction block next month. Named Scrape, the Zephyr is one of the best-known builds in the industry. It has starred on the cover of several magazines, and Hot Wheels even made a replica of it. It's expected to sell for $300,000 to $400,000.
Musk: Tesla is overvalued
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk claims his company is overvalued. "I do believe this market cap is higher than we have any right to deserve," he told British paper The Guardian. As of writing, the company is worth about $50 billion.