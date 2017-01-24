Ford to sell parts for non-Ford vehicles

The OmniCraft brand is starting with 30 parts categories including oil filters, brake pads, rotors, loaded struts, starters and alternators.

Ford's Customer Service division has launched a new parts brand, Omnicraft, that will accommodate all major makes from rival automakers.

Previously, FCSD sold components only for Ford- and Lincoln-badged vehicles via the Motorcraft parts brand.

Omnicraft will initially focus on 1,500 parts from the 30 most common parts categories such as oil filters, brake pads, rotors, loaded struts, starters and alternators. The range will eventually expand to include more than 10,000 part numbers.

The broadened strategy appears to be aimed at padding FCSD's profits. It is also promoted as a tool to bring owners of non-Ford vehicles into Ford dealerships to have their vehicle serviced.

Omnicraft parts will initially be available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships before rolling out to other authorized distributors later this year.