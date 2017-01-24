Ford to sell parts for non-Ford vehicles

  • Updated January 24, 2017, 9:11 am
  •         by Justin King

The OmniCraft brand is starting with 30 parts categories including oil filters, brake pads, rotors, loaded struts, starters and alternators.

Ford's Customer Service division has launched a new parts brand, Omnicraft, that will accommodate all major makes from rival automakers.

Previously, FCSD sold components only for Ford- and Lincoln-badged vehicles via the Motorcraft parts brand.

Omnicraft will initially focus on 1,500 parts from the 30 most common parts categories such as oil filters, brake pads, rotors, loaded struts, starters and alternators. The range will eventually expand to include more than 10,000 part numbers.

The broadened strategy appears to be aimed at padding FCSD's profits. It is also promoted as a tool to bring owners of non-Ford vehicles into Ford dealerships to have their vehicle serviced.

Omnicraft parts will initially be available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships before rolling out to other authorized distributors later this year.

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h