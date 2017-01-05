Ford to slash North America workforce as market stagnates?

  • May 16, 2017, 1:48 pm
  • May 16, 2017, 1:48 pm
  •         by Justin King

Sources suggest the Blue Oval could trim its North American and Asian workforces by around 10 percent.

Ford is reportedly preparing for significant workforce reductions as demand for automobiles appears to plateau in the US market.

The Blue Oval could slash its global employee count by around 10 percent, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed insiders. The company is said to have around 200,000 workers spread across the globe, suggesting the cuts could affect tens of thousands of employees.

Separately, a Reuters source suggests the rumored payroll reductions are part of Ford's plan to reduce costs by $3 billion. The adjustment is expected to mostly affect salaried workers, some of whom may be offered incentives for voluntary early retirement.

Ford's April sales slid by 7.2 percent in the US as a slight rise in SUV sales failed to offset a steep 21.2-percent falloff for cars. The company managed to post an 11-percent gain in China during the same period, however.

"We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation," the automaker said in a statement.

