Ford to trim white-collar workforce by 10 percent

  • May 17, 2017, 9:54 am
  • May 17, 2017, 9:54 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Ford is planning 1,400 layoffs in North America and Asia.

Confirming reports that surfaced earlier this week, Ford announced on Wednesday plans to cut roughly 1,400 white-collar positions in North America and Asia.

The layoffs represent about 10 percent of Ford's salaried employees in those two regions. Ford says the cuts are needed as the company continues to develop expensive future technologies and prepares for a sales slowdown.

Ford will offer employees early retirement packages and special separation deals in order to achieve its target of 1,400 layoffs. The cuts will come from a wide-range of departments, including finance, legal, human resources, communications, government, marketing, sales and service departments.

"We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," the company said in a statement, according to Automotive News.

RELATED CARS
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Mustang GT
2016 Ford Mustang Convertible
2016 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Taurus
2016 Ford Taurus SHO
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford is hoping the cuts will help save the company about $3 billion per year over the next three years. Ford will begin offering its severance packages in June; the cuts should be completed by September.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
10 (mostly) invisible tricks automakers use to keep new car prices down

Now

Mercedes previews next A-Class

Mercedes-Benz boss Dieter Zetsche has given us an early look at the next-generation A-Class. The executive posted a photo of himself taking a selfie in front of a development mule on LinkedIn.   

 30m

BMW previews next M5's AWD system

The next BMW M5 will go all-wheel drive for the first time. However, it will offer enthusiasts a two-wheel drive mode that sends 100 percent of the engine's power to the rear axle.   

 1h

Uber must return files stolen from Waymo, judge rules

Uber needs to return files stolen from Google's Waymo division, a federal judge ruled. The ride hailing giant knew -- or at least should have known -- that Anthony Levandowski was in possession of stolen files, according to the ruling. However, Uber is allowed to continue developing self-driving cars.   http://reut.rs/2rqqFJs

 2h

Next Volkswagen Polo spied camo-free

Revealing images of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo have hit the web. The photos confirm the brand's Fiesta-fighter gets an evolutionary design. However, we expect the predictable sheet metal hides much bigger changes.   http://bit.ly/2rpwwhX

 3h

Malcom Bricklin wants to sell art

Entrepreneur Malcom Bricklin is trying to convince high-end car dealers to invest $2 million each in selling art. The catch is that they also need to sell a Panoz-engineered electric car named 3EV.   http://bit.ly/2rpqFJt

 4h

Jay Leno drives Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34)

Jay Leno got to drive a 1964 Volkswagen Ghia (Type 34), a model never sold in the United States. It was bigger than the Karmann Ghia because it sat on the Type 3 platform, and it used a 1.5-liter flat-four engine. The interior was more luxurious, too.   http://bit.ly/2qPTvWj

 5h

Frank Stephenson returning to MINI design?

Frank Stephenson will return to MINI's design department, according to MotoringFile. The designer left in 2001 after drawing the first BMW-built MINI. Since then, he's worked for Fiat, Maserati, and McLaren, where he was responsible for projects like the 500, the MC12, and the 720S. MINI hasn't commented on the rumor.   

 7h

VW faces labor complaints over Chattanooga's partial unionization

Workers accuse the company of increasing health insurance costs and changing shift hours for a group of skilled workers who voted for UAW representation in 2015.   http://reut.rs/2qOUWob

 15h

IIHS calls for side-underride guards on semitrailers

Rather than focusing on dry statistics, the institute released a video showing how easily a trailer can peel back a car roof and potentially decapitate a driver in a 35-mph crash.   http://bit.ly/2roy7om

 16h

Nevada adds more 80-mile-per-hour Interstate

Nevada has approved increased speed limits along a stretch of Interstate 80 running between Winnemucca and Fernley (northeast of Reno) to 80 miles per hour. The existing limit is already 75 miles per hour, making this a rather small increase, Jalopnik reports.   http://bit.ly/2qOfEVd

 19h