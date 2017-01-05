Ford to trim white-collar workforce by 10 percent

Ford is planning 1,400 layoffs in North America and Asia.

Confirming reports that s urfaced earlier this week , Ford announced on Wednesday plans to cut roughly 1,400 white-collar positions in North America and Asia.

The layoffs represent about 10 percent of Ford's salaried employees in those two regions. Ford says the cuts are needed as the company continues to develop expensive future technologies and prepares for a sales slowdown.

Ford will offer employees early retirement packages and special separation deals in order to achieve its target of 1,400 layoffs. The cuts will come from a wide-range of departments, including finance, legal, human resources, communications, government, marketing, sales and service departments.

"We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," the company said in a statement, according to Automotive News.

Ford is hoping the cuts will help save the company about $3 billion per year over the next three years. Ford will begin offering its severance packages in June; the cuts should be completed by September.