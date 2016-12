Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine might not be long for this world. A recent report finds the Blue Oval will introduce a brand-new eight-cylinder engine during the Detroit Auto Show that will open its doors in a few short weeks.The V8 will be a 4.8-liter unit. It will remain naturally-aspirated, but it will return better gas mileage than the Coyote engine thanks in part to the use of both direct and port fuel injection systems. Ford Authority explains the 4.8-liter -- whose name hasn't been made public yet -- will boast a higher compression ratio than its predecessor. That will in turn give it more power, though full specifications aren't available yet. The Coyote generates 435 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque when it's installed between the fenders of the current Mustang GT.If the rumors are accurate, Ford's next V8 engine will debut simultaneously under the hood of the 2018 Mustang GT and the 2018 F-150. In both cars, the new engine will be complemented by more tech features and a revised look. An earlier report claims the V6-powered Mustang will be axed for the 2018 model year.The Blue Oval is keeping its lips tightly sealed, so we'll have to be patient to find out what the company will show in the nation's motor city.