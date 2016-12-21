Ford Authority explains the 4.8-liter -- whose name hasn't been made public yet -- will boast a higher compression ratio than its predecessor. That will in turn give it more power, though full specifications aren't available yet. The Coyote generates 435 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque when it's installed between the fenders of the current Mustang GT.
If the rumors are accurate, Ford's next V8 engine will debut simultaneously under the hood of the 2018 Mustang GT and the 2018 F-150. In both cars, the new engine will be complemented by more tech features and a revised look. An earlier report claims the V6-powered Mustang will be axed for the 2018 model year.
The Blue Oval is keeping its lips tightly sealed, so we'll have to be patient to find out what the company will show in the nation's motor city.
Note: 2018 Ford Mustang test mule pictured.
Here at Leftlane, we believe the contributions of the community are just as valuable as those of our staff. The Web, at its core, is a medium for information sharing and communication. We strive to provide good information, but without you—the community member—there is no communication. Read More>>