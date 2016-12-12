Ford website slips GT500 page, hints at 5.8-liter V8

  • Updated December 12, 2016, 11:25 am
  •         by Justin King

The new GT500 was expected to arrive for the 2018 refresh, however the website lists it as a 2017 model.

Ford may have slipped an accidental confirmation of the next-generation Shelby GT500 Mustang.

A Google search performed by The Drive spotted an official Ford website page titled "2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 | The Cobra of Performance Cars."

Clicking on the link leads to an apparent placeholder page populated by information for the current V6 Mustang Fastback, however the site's source code reveals a reference to a 5.8-liter V8 engine for the GT500.

Details extracted from the side may not reflect reality, as the revamped GT500 has been widely expected to arrive for the 2018 refresh -- not for the 2017 model year.

The stated engine displacement matches the 5.8-liter 'Trinity' supercharged V8 that provided 662 horsepower and 631 lb-ft of torque for the previous Shelby GT500, however it contradicts rumors pointing to a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that better meshes with the Blue Oval's EcoBoost branding.

Get More Car Info

Whatever powers the next GT500, it will presumably be aimed at dethroning Dodge's 707-horsepower Hellcat engine.

  

