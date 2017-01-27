Ford's SmartLink retrofit brings smartphone integration back to MY2010

  • Updated January 27, 2017, 8:39 am
  •         by Justin King

The kit enables smartphone-based remote start and lock, along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.

Ford has introduced a SmartLink retrofit kit that enables many modern connectivity features for vehicles dating back to the 2010 model year.

The SmartLink device simply plugs into the vehicle's OBD-II port below the steering wheel. Once connected, drivers will have access to smartphone-based remote start and lock/unlock, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, vehicle health and security alerts, and vehicle location assistance.

Ford engineers are said to have worked for two years on the project, collaborating with colleagues from supplier Delphi Automotive and Verizon's Telematics unit.

The device appears to support any 2010-2016 Ford- or Lincoln-badged vehicle that was not equipped with a modem from the factory.

The company suggests the first units will begin arriving at Ford and Lincoln dealerships this summer. It is unclear if it will be available as an outright purchase or via a subscription plan.

  

