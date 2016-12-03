Four major cities will ban diesels by 2025

  by Ben Hsu
  •         by Ben Hsu

The move could be the beginning of the end for diesel technology.

Four European cities have committed to eliminating the diesel engine from their municipalities.

At the C40 Mayors' Summit in Mexico City earlier this week, the mayors of Paris, Madrid, Mexico City, and Athens committed to removing all diesel vehicles from their cities by 2025.

Citing health concerns from emissions, the leaders pledged to support public transit and alternative vehicles instead. They also plan to make their infrastructures more friendly to cycling and walking.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis went a step further. "Our goal is to ultimately remove all cars from the centre of Athens in the years to come," he said. The program has support from corporations such as Johnson & Johnson, which will help promote the health of city dwellers.

While the mayors didn't name any specific automakers, the move arrives in the wake of Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal, which has impacted the image of diesel technology globally. The resulting scrutiny towards diesels has not only affected VW, which has abandoned diesels in the US altogether, but resulted in probes towards other automakers as well, such as Renault.

This may not be the final nail in the coffin for diesels, but it's getting close. For carmakers that have just announced diesels, this isn't good news.

