Fourth Lamborghini model possible

  • Updated January 25, 2017, 2:27 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Lamborghini wants to take a modular approach to building cars.

Lamborghini is about to expand its lineup with an SUV likely named Urus. The company will double in size when its third model hits the market, and it's open to the idea of launching a fourth car.

Speaking to Australian website Motoring, company boss Stefano Domenicali revealed he thinks Lamborghini needs to take a modular approach to building cars instead of developing a unique platform for every model. A modular chassis would make launching new models more straight-forward and more affordable.

"I think the answer is possibly yes," said Domenicali when asked about the possibility of launching a fourth model. "But so far we need to make sure the third model [Urus] will be stable enough to think about a fourth model," he added.

Motoring reports the fourth Lamborghini would slot below the Huracan (pictured) as a new entry-level model. Expanding downwards would allow the brand to reach more customers without diluting its image.

RELATED CARS
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

Lamborghini has plenty of time to figure out whether growing its family of bulls is the right decision. The entire company is focusing on successfully launching the Urus, so the modular platform is little more than an idea that gets discussed during board meetings. If the project moves forward, the first car built on the architecture won't debut until about 2022.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h