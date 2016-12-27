Colas suggests 20 square meters of Wattway panels provide enough electricity to supply a single home, based on 1,000 sun hours per year and an average French household that does not use grid power for heating.
The road surface is composed of a layered composite that places the PV cell below a protective surface and a textured layer that provides a grippy surface for vehicle tires. The company claims the Wattway technology can be installed atop a traditional road, rather than requiring the existing structure to be completely reworked.
The technology is still not cheap; a Guardian report suggests the single lane of solar panels cost 5 million euros (~$5.2 million USD) to build.
Colas is already working on another pilot project in Georgia, starting with the state's Visitor Information Center in West Point.
