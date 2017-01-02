France's PSA could pay $2B for GM's Opel

  • Updated February 20, 2017, 5:08 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Opel brand might come with a $2 billion price tag.

General Motors and PSA Group have valued GM's Opel car unit at about $2 billion, a new report finds. GM announced last week that it was holding talks with PSA to sell off its Opel division.


Although a $2 billion valuation is being thrown around, that figure could change before an agreement is reached. Both sides are still weighing the value of brand rights, net savings and pension liabilities.

A solid figure could be reached quickly, however, as The Detroit News reports that PSA is eager to get a deal done by next Thursday. That's when the French automaker is set to announce full-year earnings.

The PSA-Opel deal seems to have momentum on its side, but there are still some hurdles to clear. For example, there are real concerns about PSA's ability to maintain production in the UK. Labor representatives are also working behind the scenes to ensure Opel production stays in Germany.

But after losing $9 billion in the European market since 2009, GM appears ready to deal Opel.

"What is pretty clear is that the negotiations with Peugeot are advanced and more concrete proposals are imminent," Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite union that represents Vauxhall workers, told reporters. "We're not talking about months."

Now

Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard

The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video)   http://bit.ly/2lzRx94

 8h

Dodge Charger AWD recalled to tighten driveshaft bolts

An investigation was launched after a police vehicle's propshaft loosened and damaged the transmission.   

 14h

Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction

A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.    

 17h

GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia

Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors.   http://bit.ly/2kPVORR

 18h

BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.

Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower.    http://bit.ly/2lykN01

 18h

Toyota previews Geneva-bound i-TRIL concept

A new Toyota concept car will break cover during the Geneva Auto Show. Named i-TRIL, the design study is billed as an electric city car with room for three passengers.    

 20h

BMW i3 getting range-topping S model?

BMW will introduce a range-topping, S-badged version of the i3 by the end of the year, according to British magazine Autocar. It will be faster than the standard model, and it will handle much better.    http://bit.ly/2kPBOyB

 20h

Ssangyong previews XAVL concept

South Korea's Ssangyong Motors has published sketches of a new concept named XAVL. The off-roader will be fully unveiled next month at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 21h

Driven: 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe

"While we may never understand the appeal of crossovers with deliberately stunted practicality, we're happy to see a performance variant of this very competent crossover."   http://bit.ly/2lyrdg9

 1d

Lamborghini Huracan Performante to debut on Thursday

The fastest, most extreme Lamborghini Huracan to date will debut online on Thursday. A teaser video published on the brand's official Facebook page suggests the model set a new record on Germany's grueling Nurburgring track, but full details are still under wraps.    http://bit.ly/2kMaXUk

 1d