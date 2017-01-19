From green to mean, more powertrains planned for Kia's Stinger

  • Updated January 19, 2017, 9:10 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Kia Stinger will eventually be available with a number of different powertrains.

When Kia unveiled its all-new Stinger in Detroit this month, the Korean automaker confirmed that the sports sedan would come with a choice of either a turbo-four or a high-output 3.3L V6. However, a new report indicates those engine offerings might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Later this year at the Geneva Motor Show Kia will unveil a Euro-spec Stinger with a 2.2L turbodiesel engine. That model will likely boast 197 horsepower and a stout 325 lb-ft of torque. It'll use the same eight-speed automatic as the gas versions of the Stinger and could be made available with an all-wheel drive system.

A little later down the line Kia could introduce both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Stinger. Despite its longitudinal engine layout, the gas-electric Stinger models could borrow their hybrid drivetrains from the transversely-mounted Optima hybrid and PHEV.

"We can utilize the currently available hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology," Spencer Cho, Kia's overseas product marketing boss, told Autocar. "Stinger will be able to benefit from those technologies."

Interestingly, Cho also confirmed that Kia is considering an all-electric version of the Stinger. "We don't have an EV in the plan yet but we have the capability to bring EVs in the near future if demand is there," he said. "Based on market reception we will decide... the global EV market is still small, but it is getting bigger and bigger due to CAFE rules in the US and tougher European emissions standards." The Stinger EV would presumably fill the role of a budget-minded Tesla Model S or Porsche Mission-E.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kia has not ruled out an even more powerful version of the Stinger to compete with vehicles like the BMW M3. That M3-killer seems to be a few rungs down in the pecking order, however, so it will likely be later in the Stinger's lifecycle before we hear more on that model.

Live photos by Brian Williams.

  

