Fuel tanker truck explodes in Ohio head-on collision [Video]

The wrong-way driver was killed, but the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

A deadly explosion was captured by Ohio traffic cameras after a wrong-way driver struck a gasoline tanker truck on I-75 near Dayton.The 30-year-old victim appears to have been driving at highway speed the wrong direction, passing by several other cars before striking the fuel tanker head-on, according to local reports.The wrong-way driver was killed in the crash but the truck driver was able to slow down, exit the vehicle and head to the opposite highway median before the cargo ignited. Video shows the enormous fireball nearly engulf vehicles traveling on the opposite lanes.ODOT is said to be working to remove residue from the road surface and repair damage, requiring new asphalt on a 300-foot stretch of interstate.Officials have not released any details from investigations into the incident. It is unclear if alcohol or other factors may have contributed.