Fuji Heavy Industries changes name to Subaru Corp

Aside from its best-known product line, FHI is also involved in the aerospace and industrial power industries.

Fuji Heavy Industries will soon adopt a new name to better reflect is best-known global brand.

FHI will soon be relabeled Subaru Corporation as of April 1, presumably not an April Fool's Day joke.

"We have long strived to make excellent products. In recent years, our effort has been expanded from making good products to delivering distinctive value which only Subaru can bring to customers," says FHI chief Yasuyuki Yoshinaga. "This change in company name declares Subaru's determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value."

Aside from the automotive industry, FHI also builds commercial engines, wind turbines and aircraft, among other products. It has even built the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter under contract from Boeing.

"When customers are satisfied, we see happy faces," Yoshinaga added. "We want to encourage even more smiles and create even more Subaru fans."