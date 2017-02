General Motors to create 1,000 jobs in the U.S.?

The company could formally announce the investment later today.

General Motors is preparing to make a $1 billion investment in the United States, according to a new report.Anonymous sources familiar with the automaker's plans told industry trade journal Automotive News that the investment will create over 1,000 new jobs. However, additional details -- such as precisely where the investments will be made -- haven't been announced yet.The sources who spoke to Automotive News stressed GM isn't investing money into the United States in response to president-elect Donald Trump's recent criticism. Trump made headlines earlier this year when he called out GM on Twitter for sending Mexican-made examples of the Chevrolet Cruze to the United States. He threatened the Detroit-based automaker with a "big border tax" which could be as high as 35 percent per vehicle sent over the nation's southern border.GM isn't the only American automaker bringing jobs back to the United States. Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recently announced a $1 billion investment directed at factories located in Michigan and in Ohio. Part of the money will be used to re-tool the plants in order to produce new models like Jeep's Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Wrangler pickup truck. The updates will also give Ram the opportunity to shift production of its heavy duty pickups from Mexico to the United States.General Motors hasn't commented on the rumor. However, sources indicate it could officially announce the investment later today.