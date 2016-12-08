Genesis nabs former Bugatti designer

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 10:20 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Genesis is stepping up its game.

Genesis, Hyundai's newly formed luxury division, has announced the hiring of former Bugatti designer Alexander Selipanov. Selipanov will take up the post of Genesis' Chief Designer in early 2017.

"I am sincerely excited about this opportunity, because it will be a new chapter in my career. As I have been working with well-established brands so far, Genesis is a new and refreshing challenge to me," said Selipanov. "In addition, I am also honored to join this exciting journey, as it is a very rare chance to launch a luxury automotive brand and be part of its history. With growing expectations and curiosity around Genesis, I cannot wait to contribute my expertise and passion to the brand."

Selipanov, 33, started his automotive design career in 2005 with a position at the Volkswagen Design Center in Potsdam, Germany. In 2010 he joined VW's Lamborghini division and had a hand in designing the Huracan. In 2014 he was named Head of Exterior Design, Creative at Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. While at Bugatti Selipanov was head of exterior design for both the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo show car and the Bugatti Chiron.

Selipanov's hiring is an indication that Genesis is serious about taking on established luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Genesis currently has just two sedan offerings, but the company is hoping to grow into a full-line automaker within the next few years.

  

