Genesis prices 2018 G80 lineup; Sport to start at $55,250

The Genesis G80 lineup gets a reorganization for 2018.

Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 Thursday, giving us our first look at the model's new hierarchy.The 2018 G80 comprises three trim levels and six total variations (each of those trims is available in either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.Each trim gets its own engine, starting with the base G80 3.8. As the name suggests, this carries over Hyundai's 311-horsepower 3.8L V6. This trim starts at $41,750. At this price, you get a host of safety and semi-autonomous features (lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, etc.) which are not often standard on large luxury vehicles.The next step up is the G80 Sport. This model is entirely new for 2018 and is aimed at the likes of the Mercedes-AMG E43 . Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.3L V6 which produces 365 horsepower and 378lb-ft of torque. This gets to the ground via a reprogrammed eight-speed transmission.Sport models also get a retuned suspension for improved dynamic performance. The R-Spec may be gone, but this is the G80 for the enthusiast.There's more good news. The 5.0L V8 remains in the lineup. The 5.0L Ultimate is the range-topping trim, boasting the aforementioned 420-horsepower V8. Rear-wheel-drive 5.0L Ultimates start at $57,000 even.Genesis is leading with the 2018 Sport model, which should be arriving in showrooms starting in May. 3.8 and 5.0 trims should start to trickle in this summer.