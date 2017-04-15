Genesis will not be beholden to "corporate face"

Each model will have a unique personality, designer says.

Common identifying design cues on luxury marques has been a tradition for many decades, but new kid on the block Genesis intends to buck that trend.

Whether it's BMW kidneys, the Lexus spindle grille, or Lincoln baleen whale mouth, such features give an automaker "brand identity." However, to the average buyer this often results in similar-looking models at different tiers.

"We feel like each platform deserves its own unique personality," Genesis designer John Krsteski told Motoring.com.au. Indeed, this philosophy was borne out in the recent GV80 concept, which does not resemble either existing Genesis models, the G80 or G90 (though as of now the latter two do look very similar). Genesis has already announced plans to expand the line to six models, including a G70 sport sedan, a GV70 crossover, and a yet-unnamed GT coupe.

The lack of brand identity is often seen as a negative for automakers catering to status-conscious luxury buyers, but it is one of the ways Genesis intends to distinguish itself in the hotly contested market. "We don't feel constrained to try to live up to something that was there before," Krsteski says.