Genesis will not be beholden to "corporate face"

Most Discussed
Other Genesis Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Volvo could go smaller with 20-series
Currently, Volvo's lineup includes 40-, 60-, and 90-series models. One of the company's top officials has announced a new 20-series cluster of models could slot at the very bottom of the lineup in the coming years. http://bit.ly/2p22q38
Tuner gives Mazda Miata 250-hp turbo four
British tuner BBR has unleashed a turbocharged Mazda Miata with 250 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Offered in the United States, the hot-rodded ragtop hits 60 mph from a stop in five seconds flat. Pricing information hasn't been released yet. http://bit.ly/2oT9uAM
Porsche to open experience center in Shanghai
Porsche is in the early stages of building an experience center in Shanghai, China. Like the existing centers in Europe and in the U.S., the facility will give current and prospective customers the ability to test new cars in a wide variety of conditions -- including on the track -- while providing them with insight into the company's history.
Next Volkswagen Polo GTI getting 2.0-liter?
The next generation of the Volkswagen Polo GTI could buck the industry's downsizing trend. A recent report coming out of England suggests Volkswagen's smallest hot hatch will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower, 10 more than the current model. http://bit.ly/2oTbLMj
BMW sees the end of three-pedal M cars
BMW predicts the end is near for M-badged cars equipped with a manual transmission. "I'm not even sure the next generation of M3 and M4 models from BMW will have the option of a manual gearbox," conceded Peter Quintus, M's vice president of sales and marketing. http://bit.ly/2oT50Kx
ZF expands Shanghai engineering center
German supplier ZF invested 50 million euros into its Shanghai, China, research and development center. Opened on April 18, the new facility now stretches 170,000 square feet. ZF hopes the investment will allow it to capture a bigger share of the nation's mobility market.
China's GAC prepares to go global
Chinese car-maker GAC Motor is ready to expand into international markets, according to the general manager Yu Jun. "We will launch the star models of GA8 and GS8 to overseas markets, providing high-quality products and services for international consumers," he told newspaper China Daily. The brand plans to re-name its Trumpchi brand in the United States.
BMW M4 CS limited to just 3,000 units
Executive comments suggest other M cars could get the CS treatment, raising hopes that the M2 CS will be next on the list. http://bit.ly/2oSroUx
Fiat dealers in Italy invoiced for inventory they didn't order
Fiat dealers in Italy are speaking out over having their inventories stuffed with cars they never ordered. According to Automotive News, multiple dealers claim to have been invoiced for thousands of Tipos and Ducatos they did not order, and accused Fiat of including configurations of the slow-selling Tipo that are difficult for dealers unload. http://bit.ly/2p0cKc4