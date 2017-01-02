Geneva: 2017 Kia Picanto

  • Updated February 16, 2017, 6:22 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Picanto is Kia's smallest model.

Kia has introduced the all-new, third-generation Picanto ahead of its public debut at the Geneva Auto Show.

Not offered in the United States, the Picanto is the smallest member of the Kia lineup. For its third generation, it receives a new look characterized by a wider rendition of Kia's trademarked grille, sharper-looking headlights, and C-shaped tail lamps.

Kia is committed to putting big car features in its smaller, more affordable models. To that end, the Picanto receives a seven-inch touch screen that sticks up from the dashboard. The list of options includes a wireless phone charger, a knee airbag, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Buyers can choose from one of three engines. The entry-level unit is a naturally-aspirated, 1.0-liter three-cylinder rated at 67 horsepower. The mid-range offering is a 1.2-liter four-cylinder that produces 84 horsepower. Finally, the Picanto's most powerful engine is a 100-horsepower, turbocharged version of the triple.

RELATED CARS
2014 Kia Sedona
2017 Kia Sportage
2015 Kia Sorento
2016 Kia Optima
2015 Kia Rio 5-Door
2016 Kia Rio
2016 Kia Soul
2016 Kia Soul EV
2016 Kia Forte5
2016 Kia Forte Koup

All engines spin the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-liter can be ordered with a four-speed automatic gearbox at an extra cost.

The 2017 Kia Picanto will go on sale across Europe and in a handful of other global markets in the coming months. As of writing, Kia isn't planning on selling the model in the United States.

  

Now

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 16h

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 16h

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 18h

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 19h

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 1d

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 1d

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 1d

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 1d

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 1d

Jaguar updates XE for 2018

Jaguar has updated the XE for the 2018 model year. The 3 Series-fighting sedan's entry-level engine is now a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 247 horsepower. A new XE S variant ups the ante with a supercharged 380-horsepower V6 borrowed from the F-Type. Additional tech features -- most of them optional -- round out the list of updates.   

 1d