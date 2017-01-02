Geneva: 2017 Toyota Yaris

The Euro-spec Yaris gets comprehensive updates inside and out.

Toyota will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce the updated Euro-spec Yaris.

The hatchback receives the same new look as the rally-inspired, 210-horsepower model unveiled almost a month ago. Up front, the face-lift includes a revised bumper that brings the Yaris in line with Toyota's current design language. Out back, there are new horizontal tail lamps that stretch into the hatch.

Toyota has made the cabin quieter and more user-friendly. Every trim level save for the base model now comes with a thin-film transistor (TFT) information screen embedded in the instrument cluster, and Toyota Safety Sense is standard on every trim level. The suite of electronic driving aids includes lane departure warning, automatic high beams, road sign assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

A brand-new, 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine replaces the outgoing model's 1.3-liter unit. In the Yaris, it develops 111 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque. The hatchback hits 60 mph from a stop in 11 seconds flat, almost a full second faster than before. A five-speed manual transmission sends the naturally-aspirated four-cylinder's power to the front wheels; an automatic gearbox is offered at an extra cost.

The gasoline-electric Yaris Hybrid is quieter thanks to new engine mounts, but full technical specifications are still under wraps.

The 2017 Toyota Yaris will arrive in European showrooms shortly after it greets the show-going public in Geneva. The U.S.-spec model will benefit from many of the aforementioned upgrades, likely in time for the 2018 model year. Nothing is official yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if Toyota unveils the updated U.S.-spec Yaris in April at the New York Auto Show.