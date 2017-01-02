Geneva: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

  Updated February 28, 2017, 4:31 am
  by Ronan Glon

The Eclipse nameplate makes a comeback, but this time it's not on a coupe.

Mitsubishi has revealed the new 2018 Eclipse Cross ahead of its public debut at next week's Geneva Auto Show.

The Eclipse was once a coupe, but the Japanese brand has made it clear that it's done building sedans and coupes. The Eclipse Cross consequently takes the form of a compact crossover aimed right at the Nissan Rogue Sport that debuted earlier this year in Detroit.

It borrows styling cues from the XR-PHEV II concept introduced at the 2015 edition of the Geneva show. Notably, thick chrome accents give the front fascia a X-shaped look, while the rear end is characterized by a sizable roof-mounted spoiler and L-shaped lights connected by a light bar. A rakish C-pillar gives Mitsubishi's newest model an almost coupe-like roof line that puts a bigger emphasis on form than on function.

All told, the Eclipse Cross takes Mitsubishi's design language to new heights. Moving forward, design will be a big part of the company's DNA.

"Land Rover has proved you can be both rugged and stylish, and we intend to follow that path," said an inside source in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

In the United States, the Eclipse Cross will exclusively be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) and all-wheel drive will both come standard. Performance specifications haven't been announced yet.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will make its world debut next week in Geneva, and we're expecting to see the U.S.-spec model in April during the New York show. The born-again Eclipse will arrive on dealer lots in time for the 2018 model year.

