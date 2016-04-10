Most Discussed

Geneva: 2018 Subaru XV

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 3:31 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Subaru XV will soon become the U.S.-spec Crosstrek.

Subaru has unveiled its all-new XV compact crossover at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The new XV will eventually make it to our shores in the form of the Subaru Crosstrek.
The 2018 XV marks the nameplate's first significant overhaul since it was introduced in 2012. Like the previous model, the latest XV is essentially a ruggedized version of Subaru's Impreza hatchback.

That toughed-up look includes revised bumpers front and rear, fender flares with black cladding and unique wheels. The XV sits on a lifted suspension, providing about 8.7-inches of ground clearance.

Most of the XV's interior is carryover from the new Impreza, which means better materials, an 8-inch infotainment screen and a slightly smaller steering wheel for greater maneuverability.

Thanks to its new platform, Subaru says the 2018 XV delivers 70 percent better structural rigidity than the outgoing model. A revised suspension has also reduced body roll by 50 percent.

The XV uses the same 2.0L boxer-four that debuted under the hood of the 2017 Impreza. That 2.0L should be good for 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Subaru's Lineartronic CVT sends power to all four wheels via a standard all-wheel drive system, which includes an off-road-oriented X-MODE for the new model year.

Subaru will unveil the U.S.-version of the XV at the upcoming New York auto show.
Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 1d

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 1d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 2d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 3d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 3d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 4d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 4d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 4d