Geneva: Audi RS 5 gets turbo power

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 2:10 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Audi has unveiled its latest RS 5 in Geneva.

Audi has unveiled its all-new RS 5 sport coupe at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The latest generation of Audi's RS 5 coupe ditches its previous naturally-aspirated V8 in favor of a more powerful (and more efficient) biturbo V6.

As with the previous generation of the car, much of the RS 5's styling is pulled from the S5 coupe. However, the RS 5 does receive a few unique design cues, including larger air vents in its lower front bumper, blacked-out headlights, wider front grille, wheel arches that have been widened by 15mm and, of course, signature oval RS exhaust outlets.

Inside the RS 5 gets a flat-bottomed RS steering wheel, a unique version of Audi's virtual cockpit and available diamond-stitched nappa leather.

The big news under hood is the adoption of a new 2.9L biturbo V6. Although smaller than the outgoing engine, the new mill develops more power — 450 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, to be exact. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to an RS-tuned version of Audi's quattro all-wheel drive that splits power 40:60 front/rear. Audi says the RS 5 can sprint from 0-60 in 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 174mph (with the optional dynamic package). Efficiency is quite good at 27 U.S. mpg.

The RS 5's suspension consists of an updated five-link design at the front and a new five-link suspension at the rear that replaces the previous trapezoidal-link setup. Audi says the new arrangement provides sharper handling and a better ride. An optional Dynamic Rode Control suspension is available, as are ceramic brakes and a dynamic steering system.

The new RS 5 is nearly 3-inches longer than the car it replaces, but thanks to the extensive use of lightweight material engineers have managed to shave 132 pounds from the car's curb weight (3,650 pounds).

Audi has not announced U.S. availability for the new RS 5, but the coupe is slated to go on sale in Europe this June with a base price of 80,900 euros ($85,500).
