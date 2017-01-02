Geneva: Audi RS3 Sportback gets 400 hp

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 4:14 am
  by Ronan Glon

One of the stars of the Audi stand at this year's Geneva Auto Show will be the updated RS 3 Sportback. The pocket-sized hot hatch receives a more potent engine, a sharper look, and additional tech features.
Audi has fitted its smallest RS model with the world's most powerful five-cylinder engine. The turbocharged, 2.5-liter unit produces 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque from 1,700 all the way to 5,850 rpm. That's enough grunt to send the RS 3 from zero to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds, and on to a top speed that's electronically limited to 155 mph. However, customers can request to have the limiter raised to 174 mph.

Power is transferred to the pavement via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A firmer suspension and up-sized brakes help the driver make the most of the five-cylinder's power.

The visual updates include more angular headlights borrowed from the standard A3, a wider grille, and a redesigned lower bumper. A new air diffuser integrated into the rear bumper rounds out the major exterior changes.

The 2017 Audi RS 3 Sportback will go on sale in Europe in April with a base price of €54,600, a sum that converts to roughly $58,000. The list of options includes carbon-ceramic front brakes, matrix LED headlights, and a digital instrument cluster.

Audi is not currently planning on selling the RS 3 Sportback in the United States. However, the RS 3 Sedan that debuted last fall at the Paris Auto Show is expected to reach our shores in the coming months.
  

