Geneva: Ferrari 812 Superfast

The 812 packs the most powerful V12 engine Ferrari has ever built, delivering 789 horsepower without help from forced induction.

Ferrari has introduced its most powerful and fastest car yet, the 812 Superfast, serving as a replacement for the F12berlinetta

Engineers developed a new 6.5-liter V12, slightly increasing displacement from the 6.3-liter unit that powers the F12verlinetta and F12tdf. The larger mill delivers 800 cv (789 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm and 718 nm (530 pound-feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The company suggests the 812 is the first high-performance vehicle to integrate a 350-bar (5,076 psi) direct-injection system, paired with variable geometry intake tracts inspired by naturally aspirated F1 engines.

Power is delivered via a dual-clutch transmission, with different gear ratios and shorter up- and down-shift times compared to the F12's gearbox.

The 812 is the first Ferrari to utilize electric power steering (EPS), allowing the steering system to integrate with the electronic vehicle dynamics controls. The company has updated its drift-focused Side Slip Control, while Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 builds upon technology used in the F12tdf.

Exterior styling evolves from the F12 and other front-engined V12 Ferraris. The silhouette has been tweaked to evoke the high tail of the 365 GTB4 that debuted in 1969.

Owners should expect to launch from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, eventually topping out at more than 211 mph.

The company has not yet announced pricing details or a launch date, but more information could be confirmed at the 812's first public appearance in Geneva next month.