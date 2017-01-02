Geneva: Ferrari 812 Superfast

  • Updated February 16, 2017, 10:16 am
  •         by Justin King

The 812 packs the most powerful V12 engine Ferrari has ever built, delivering 789 horsepower without help from forced induction.

Ferrari has introduced its most powerful and fastest car yet, the 812 Superfast, serving as a replacement for the F12berlinetta.

Engineers developed a new 6.5-liter V12, slightly increasing displacement from the 6.3-liter unit that powers the F12verlinetta and F12tdf. The larger mill delivers 800 cv (789 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm and 718 nm (530 pound-feet) of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The company suggests the 812 is the first high-performance vehicle to integrate a 350-bar (5,076 psi) direct-injection system, paired with variable geometry intake tracts inspired by naturally aspirated F1 engines.

Power is delivered via a dual-clutch transmission, with different gear ratios and shorter up- and down-shift times compared to the F12's gearbox.

The 812 is the first Ferrari to utilize electric power steering (EPS), allowing the steering system to integrate with the electronic vehicle dynamics controls. The company has updated its drift-focused Side Slip Control, while Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 builds upon technology used in the F12tdf.

RELATED CARS
2016 Ferrari California T
2016 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2016 Ferrari 488 Spider
2016 Ferrari 488 GTB
2015 Ferrari LaFerrari
2015 Ferrari FF

Exterior styling evolves from the F12 and other front-engined V12 Ferraris. The silhouette has been tweaked to evoke the high tail of the 365 GTB4 that debuted in 1969.

Owners should expect to launch from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, eventually topping out at more than 211 mph.

The company has not yet announced pricing details or a launch date, but more information could be confirmed at the 812's first public appearance in Geneva next month.

  

Now

1988 Cadillac Trump limo offered for sale

Only two Trump-branded limousines were made, complete with CRT televisions and paper shredders. One has surfaced in the UK, available for the equivalent of $62,500.   http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP

 2h

Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall

The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition.   http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d

 21h

Audi gets naming rights for DC United soccer stadium

The Audi-branded facility will open in 2018 for sporting games, concerts and other cultural events.   

 21h

Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh

Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8.   http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F

 23h

BMW recalls 2011-2012 models over driveshaft failures

The campaign affects a wide range of models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and Z4.   

 1d

Opel to go EV-only?

The boss of General Motors' Germany-based Opel division wants to go EV-only by 2030, according to a recent report. Company execs fear Opel doesn't have the resources to develop both electric and internal combustion drivetrains, according to Automotive News. A decision will allegedly be made in May.   http://bit.ly/2kJiowm

 1d

Ferrari to show F12 M in Geneva?

Ferrari will allegedly introduce a new model named F12 M at the Geneva Auto Show. Designed to replace the F12 Berlinetta, the F12 M will use a naturally-aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 engine tuned to produce about 800 horsepower. British magazine Autocar reports the engine will be Ferrari's last naturally-aspirated 12-cylinder.   http://bit.ly/2kJosF9

 1d

Renault-Alpine sports car to debut today

Renault will introduce the first Alpine sports car of the 21st century today. The mid-engined coupe will compete in the same segment as the Porsche 718 Cayman.   

 1d

Mazda2, Mazda3 recalled over seat issue

Mazda is recalling 173,000 examples of the 2 and the 3 over seats that can break. The problem affects the 2011 Mazda2, and Mazda3s built in 2010 and 2011.    

 1d

Jaguar, Shell launch in-car gas payment

Jaguar has joined forces with Shell to develop a cashless in-car payment system that saves time at the pump. The driver selects how much fuel he or she needs using the car's touch screen, and conveniently pays for it using either Paypal or Apple Pay.   

 1d