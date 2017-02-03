Geneva LIVE: 2017 Honda Civic Type R

Look out, America. The hooligan Honda is nearly here.

In what is likely the most-anticipated product introduction for sport compact enthusiasts since the announcement of the Toyota GT86 lineup, Honda has formally revealed its new Civic Type R--the first destined for America's shores.

Been waiting for the tech specs? Well, wait no longer. The U.S.-spec Type R will boast a turbocharged, two-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 306 horsepower and 295lb-ft of torque. This places it just out of reach of the burliest of sport compacts, but promises to be a more manageable output for the exclusively front-wheel-drive Honda.

That's right. Unlike the Volkswagen Golf R, Ford Focus RS, et al, the Type R will not feature all-wheel-drive. It will, however, come equipped with a standard helical limited-slip differential, an upgraded chassis, a completely overhauled suspension and a six-speed manual transmission.

Owing to its more European and Asian focus, the Type R will be available exclusively as a five-door model. Upgrades over the standard Civic (and the Si Sedan/Coupe, in some cases) include a new dual-axis front suspension to improve grip and reduce torque steer, adaptive dual-pinion and vario-ratio electric power steering, four-wheel adaptive suspension and upgrade Brembo brakes.

The Type R also boasts chassis reinforcements that result in significantly enhanced torsional and bending rigidity over the standard five-door. It will also feature selectable drive modes not available on the base Civic.

It will be available exclusively in a loaded-up Touring trim, which means it will include features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 540-watt premium audio system, aggressively bolstered sport seats and aluminum interior accessories.

We'll see the 2017 Civic Type R for the first time stateside at the New York International Auto Show. Its official launch should follow shortly thereafter with a starting price in the mid-$30,000 range, according to Honda.