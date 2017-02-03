Geneva LIVE: 2017 Honda Civic Type R

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 12:30 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

Look out, America. The hooligan Honda is nearly here.

In what is likely the most-anticipated product introduction for sport compact enthusiasts since the announcement of the Toyota GT86 lineup, Honda has formally revealed its new Civic Type R--the first destined for America's shores.

Been waiting for the tech specs? Well, wait no longer. The U.S.-spec Type R will boast a turbocharged, two-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 306 horsepower and 295lb-ft of torque. This places it just out of reach of the burliest of sport compacts, but promises to be a more manageable output for the exclusively front-wheel-drive Honda.

That's right. Unlike the Volkswagen Golf R, Ford Focus RS, et al, the Type R will not feature all-wheel-drive. It will, however, come equipped with a standard helical limited-slip differential, an upgraded chassis, a completely overhauled suspension and a six-speed manual transmission.

Owing to its more European and Asian focus, the Type R will be available exclusively as a five-door model. Upgrades over the standard Civic (and the Si Sedan/Coupe, in some cases) include a new dual-axis front suspension to improve grip and reduce torque steer, adaptive dual-pinion and vario-ratio electric power steering, four-wheel adaptive suspension and upgrade Brembo brakes.

The Type R also boasts chassis reinforcements that result in significantly enhanced torsional and bending rigidity over the standard five-door. It will also feature selectable drive modes not available on the base Civic.

It will be available exclusively in a loaded-up Touring trim, which means it will include features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 540-watt premium audio system, aggressively bolstered sport seats and aluminum interior accessories.

We'll see the 2017 Civic Type R for the first time stateside at the New York International Auto Show. Its official launch should follow shortly thereafter with a starting price in the mid-$30,000 range, according to Honda.

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 23h

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 1d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 2d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 3d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 3d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 4d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 4d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 4d