Geneva LIVE: 2017 Volvo XC60

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 11:45 am
  •         by Justin King

The second-generation model borrows the XC90's design language and boasts Volvo's latest safety technologies.

Volvo has introduced the next-generation XC60 crossover at the Geneva International Motor Show.


As expected, the redesigned model boasts a fresh new look that better meshes with Volvo's modern design language. Many styling elements appear to be inspired by the slightly larger XC90.

"The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive," says Volvo design head Thomas Ingenlath. "The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology - all perfectly blended together."

Volvo's new steer assist technology has been added to the City Safety package, automatically steering around obstacles. Oncoming Lane Mitigation also uses steer assist to avoid head-on collisions, while the blind-spot indication system now integrates the same technology to avoid accidentally swerving into a vehicle hidden in the blind spot.

Several powertrains will be available, including the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with 407 horsepower and a zero-to-62 mph benchmark of 5.3 seconds. The T6 pairs a turbocharger and supercharger, delivering 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Several less powerful gasoline and diesel engines will be available.

Production of the new XC60 is slated to begin in April.

Images by Ronan Glon.

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 23h

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 1d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 2d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 3d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 3d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 4d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 4d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 4d