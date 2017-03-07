Geneva LIVE: 2017 Volvo XC60

The second-generation model borrows the XC90's design language and boasts Volvo's latest safety technologies.

Volvo has introduced the next-generation XC60 crossover at the Geneva International Motor Show.As expected, the redesigned model boasts a fresh new look that better meshes with Volvo's modern design language. Many styling elements appear to be inspired by the slightly larger XC90."The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive," says Volvo design head Thomas Ingenlath. "The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology - all perfectly blended together."Volvo's new steer assist technology has been added to the City Safety package, automatically steering around obstacles. Oncoming Lane Mitigation also uses steer assist to avoid head-on collisions, while the blind-spot indication system now integrates the same technology to avoid accidentally swerving into a vehicle hidden in the blind spot.Several powertrains will be available, including the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with 407 horsepower and a zero-to-62 mph benchmark of 5.3 seconds. The T6 pairs a turbocharger and supercharger, delivering 320 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Several less powerful gasoline and diesel engines will be available.Production of the new XC60 is slated to begin in April.