Geneva LIVE: Aston Martin Valkyrie

  • Updated March 8, 2017, 10:00 am
  •         by Justin King

The mythological valkyrie chooses who will die in battle, and which of the slain will be brought to Valhalla.

The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 has finally received a traditional name, the Valkyrie, as the project moves closer to fruition.

Co-developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Valkyrie will continue Aston's tradition of 'V' flagships. The habit is said to date back to 1951 with the original Vantage, then a high-performance variant of the DB2 with 125 horsepower -- up 20 ponies from the standard engine.

The Valkyrie follows the Virage, Vanquish and Vulcan, elevating the brand to a higher level.

"The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience," says Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

Images by Ronan Glon.

