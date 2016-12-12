Geneva LIVE: Aston Martin Valkyrie

The mythological valkyrie chooses who will die in battle, and which of the slain will be brought to Valhalla.

The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 has finally received a traditional name, the Valkyrie, as the project moves closer to fruition.

Co-developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the Valkyrie will continue Aston's tradition of 'V' flagships. The habit is said to date back to 1951 with the original Vantage, then a high-performance variant of the DB2 with 125 horsepower -- up 20 ponies from the standard engine.

The Valkyrie follows the Virage, Vanquish and Vulcan, elevating the brand to a higher level.

In Scandinavian mythology, valkyries choose who will die in battle and which of the slain will be brought to Valhalla.

"The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience," says Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

Images by Ronan Glon.