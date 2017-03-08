Geneva LIVE: Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

  • Updated March 8, 2017, 10:15 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Bentley introduces its luxury electric vehicle.

Bentley would like to remind everybody that it isn't just all about building SUVs these days. Case in point: the Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept.


"The EXP 12 Speed 6e is a concept to show that Bentley is defining electric motoring in the luxury sector, with the appropriate technology, high quality materials and refinement levels you'd expect from a true Bentley. This concept enables us to engage with luxury customers and gather feedback on our approach," said Wolfgang Dürheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors.

"Bentley is committed to offering an electric model in its future portfolio and we are interested to receive feedback on this concept," Dürheimer concluded.

So, the EXP 12 Speed 6e is ostensibly an electric vehicle, but even that seems to be more lip service than substance. That theory holds up under scrutiny, as Bentley's announcement contains no details about the concept's alleged EV powertrain.

What we did learn, however, is that the EXP 12 Speed 6e's center console was crafted from a solid piece of curved glass. The infotainment screen is an OLED unit (the current flagship tech for in-home entertainment panels) and the trim surrounding the gear selector and other elements is actual copper.

In some ways, the EXP 12 Speed 6e looks more like a sane man's Spyker than a dreamer's Bentley.

Bentley says this concept showcases future design strategies for the brand, so we expect this will truly preview the company's first electrified drop-top. When that may actually materialize, however, is not entirely clear.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.



