Geneva LIVE: Fittipaldi Motors EF7 Vision Gran Turismo

  • Updated March 8, 2017, 10:12 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The EF7 is a supercar for the track.

Italian design has met German engineering in the form of the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo. Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the EF7 Vision Gran Turismo is the brainchild of Indy 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi.


Fittipaldi Motors did the sensible thing when it was creating the EF7 — it turned to Italy for the supercar's design and to Germany for all of the engineering bits. Specifically, Fittipaldi used famed Italian firm Pininfarina for styling and Germany's HWA AG for all of the engineering.

The result is a stylish track weapon riding on a carbon fiber monocoque with a naturally-aspirated V8 mounted in the middle. Performance figures weren't announced, but the EF7 should be a rocket ship with a 600 horsepower 4.8L V8 chauffeuring around less than 2,200 pounds.

Buyers will be able to completely tailor the EF7 to their tastes. Everything from wheels to paint and even racing numbers will be customizable. However, the biggest perk of EF7 ownership will be a personal coaching session from Emerson Fittipaldi himself.

"I have had the privilege to work with many great teams in my life on and off the track, but this project took me to new heights, co-creating with the masters of legendary car design and race-winning engineering," said Fittipaldi, who began his journey to create a supercar three years ago. "Combined they have over 140 years delivering on the elite cars of the world and this is now the same brilliance in the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina."

Pricing hasn't been announced, but Fittipaldi Motors is planning to build just 25 units of the track-only EF7. But that doesn't mean you won't have a chance to drive one — the EF7 will be available in the upcoming Gran Turismo Sport racing game for PlayStation 4.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

