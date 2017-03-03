Geneva LIVE: Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept

  • Updated March 7, 2017, 11:48 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Hyundai FE previews a production fuel cell vehicle that will launch next year.

Hyundai has unveiled a new fuel cell concept vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show. Known as the FE Fuel Cell Concept, Hyundai says the show car will influence a production fuel cell vehicle set to launch next year.

The styling of the FE, which stands for Future Eco, was inspired by its only emission — water. To that end, the FE features plenty of flowing lines, including head- and taillights that look like meandering streams. A rear airfoil is include to boost the car's aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside the FE's cabin is decidedly futuristic, but not so much so that you couldn't picture a production car using most of its elements. The dashboard is highlight by a pair of large LCD screens similar to the setup in the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A floating center console features a few control dials, along with another screen. The FE offers seating for four and a generous cargo area thanks to its hatchback design.

Some trick features of the FE include portable battery packs for recharging mobile devices and integrated storage and charging in the cargo are for an electric scooter. The FE also uses an internal air humidifier that uses water from the car's exhaust to keep the cabin comfortable.

Hyundai has not detailed the powertrain in the FE concept, but says its latest fuel cell technology is 20 percent lighter and 10 percent more efficient than today's offering in the Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell. Hyundai has also managed to increase the density of its fuel cell stack by 30 percent, netting a total range of about 500 miles.

RELATED CARS
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2015 Hyundai Tucson
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2016 Hyundai Genesis
2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2016 Hyundai Equus

"Hyundai Motor has a heritage of building innovative, fuel-efficient vehicles that advance the automotive industry's environmental progress," Woong Chul Yang, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company, said. "Our FE Fuel Cell Concept is an important evolution of our pioneering hydrogen leadership, and moves us closer to our vision for a 'Hydrogen Society', where transportation is clean, efficient and enhances the lives of our customers."

Hyundai says elements of the FE Fuel Cell Concept will be used in a production SUV Fuel Cell model slated to launch in 2018.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 23h

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 1d

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 2d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 3d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 3d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 4d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 4d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 4d