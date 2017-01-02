Geneva: Peugeot joins autonomous car race with Instinct concept

The Instinct knows if you've been getting enough exercise.

Peugeot has unveiled the Instinct concept a little over a week ahead of its public debut at the Geneva Auto Show.The Instinct takes the form of a four-door shooting brake. Its front end wears a sharper, more aggressive-looking rendition of Peugeot's current design language. Large alloys wrapped by low-profile tires fill the wheel arches, giving the concept a muscular look.Power is provided by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that sends 300 horsepower to all four wheels. The user can choose whether to drive or be driven by selecting one of four driving modes named Drive Boost, Drive Relax, Autonomous Sharp, and Autonomous Soft, respectively.Samsung's Artik internet-of-things platform takes in-car connectivity to new heights. The Instinct gathers data from smartphones, smartwatches, connected home devices, and laptops to determine the user's profile.For example, starting the engine in the morning remotely locks the door to the driver's house. Peugeot explains the Instinct can also tell when the user is tired -- e.g., after an intensive workout session -- and automatically engage Autonomous Soft mode, which prioritizes comfort.It can also detect when the user hasn't been getting enough exercise and offer to park itself a 10-minute walk away from the destination. Finally, it uses deep learning technology to determine the user's driving style, and tell whether he or she prefers to drive or be driven on a specific type of road.The cabin is just as futuristic as the aforementioned tech features. The steering wheel retracts into the dashboard when it's not needed to create an open, lounge-like atmosphere. The driver can change the radio station or instruct the car to pass the vehicle ahead using simple hand gestures, while a chatbot lets the four passengers "talk" to the car.The Peugeot Instinct is merely a concept car that previews upcoming high-tech features and sheds insight into the company's next design language. As of writing, it doesn't sound like a shooting brake will join the company's lineup in the foreseeable future.