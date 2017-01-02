Geneva: Peugeot joins autonomous car race with Instinct concept

Most Discussed
Electric Bentley SUV possible
Bentley could expand its lineup with an electric SUV, company officials have confirmed. Positioned below the Bentayga, the yet-unnamed EV would lure new buyers into showrooms. However, it would kill the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. http://bit.ly/2mlJsWJ
Peugeot unveils Geneva-bound Instinct concept
Peugeot has introduced a new concept named Instinct. It's a fully connected shooting brake equipped with Samsung's Artik IoT platform, self-driving tech, and a 300-horsepower PHEV drivetrain. http://bit.ly/2mlHTZ5
Tesla releases 2016 financial report
Tesla reported $7 billion in revenues and a $746.3 million loss last year. The company sold 76,230 cars in 2016, meaning it missed its sales target by a little under 4,000 units. http://bit.ly/2mlAskH
First Model 3s going to Tesla, SpaceX employees
The first series-produced Model 3s will be given to reservation holders who work for Tesla or SpaceX. "It's good to have a feedback loop before customers experience them," explained company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. http://bit.ly/2mlxwo8
Tupac's old 7 Series listed at $1.5 million
The BMW 750iL that rapper Tupac was shot and killed in could be yours for the jaw-dropping sum of $1.5 million. The 21-year old Bimmer has been fully restored, but some of the bullet impacts were preserved. http://bit.ly/2mlhj2a
Plug-in Range Rover coming soon
A plug-in hybrid variant of Land Rover's Range Rover is right around the corner, according to recent rumors. The model will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine teamed with an electric motor to achieve economy car-like CO2 emissions. http://bit.ly/2mnVLi1
Chevrolet unleashes 650-hp Camaro ZL1 1LE
Chevrolet has introduced the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE. Billed as a street-legal race car, the ZL1 1LE gets an adjustable suspension, specific Goodyear tires wrapped around wider wheels, and a full body kit that generates more downforce. http://bit.ly/2lPF41n