Geneva preview: 2018 Ford Fiesta ST

Ford's smallest hot hatch gets a downsized engine and new drive modes.

Been waiting patiently for details of the 2018 Ford Fiesta ST? Wait no longer. Ford has released quite a bit of information ahead of the little hot hatch's upcoming debut in Geneva.For starters, the engine is getting smaller. Rather than the turbocharged, 1.6-liter four-cylinder currently under the hood, the next-gen car will get a three-cylinder (yes, three), 1.5L unit.Don't worry; there's good news. The new mill may be smaller, but it packs just as many horses--197 of them, to be precise--and even more torque than the outgoing engine, boasting 214lb-ft.Despite this downsizing, we don't really expect the new Fiesta ST to be appreciably lighter than the car it replaces. Ford's preliminary performance numbers back that up, as the estimated 0-62 time of 6.7 seconds remains essentially unchanged.What's certainly different is the styling. While it maintains the same proportions as the old car, the 2018 Fiesta ST gets a look that emphasizes its angles. It's a bit less organic than the design of the old car, but in profile the similarities shine through. Note that the three-door model pictured here is highly unlikely to arrive stateside.Enthusiasts will likely be divided on some of the new car's upgrades. For example, the new engine boasts cylinder deactivation--a feature that may be great for those who wish their STs got more subcompact-worthy fuel economy, but perhaps not near the top of the list for those whose primary concern is performance.Also for the first time, a new active exhaust system with "Electronic Sound Enhancement" will be offered, along with new drive mode toggles. If this all rings a bell, that's because a lot of these were first introduced on the Fiesta ST's most rambunctious sibling, the Focus RS.Inside, the 2018 model will get upgrades including a new premium audio system and the most recent iteration of Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment (The latter has been available on the current car since the 2016 model year.).We'll have live photos of the new Fiesta ST from the Geneva show floor after it makes its official debut. Stay tuned.