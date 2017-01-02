Geneva preview: DS 7 Crossback

The DS 7 is clearly aimed at German luxury rivals and designed with broader ambitions beyond China, hinting at the young brand's intention to enter the US.

PSA Peugeot-Citroën's DS sub-brand has previewed its next production model, the DS 7 Crossback, due for an official introduction next month in Geneva.


Unlike the China-exclusive DS 6, the larger DS 7 crossover is set for wider distribution. Its design is clearly aimed at established German rivals, arguably carrying a particular striking resemblance to Audi's Q3 and Q5.

The front fascia introduces an updated design language that takes inspiration from the more exotic E-Tense coupe concept. Its large hexagonal grille is flanked by chrome wings and rotating LED headlights. The individual LED modules emit a purple light when the vehicle is unlocked, then pivot by 180 degrees. Vertical rows of smaller LEDs serve as daytime running lights and scrolling signals.

Designers used laser engraving to create rear LEDs with illuminated 'hypnotic 3D' scales, giving the DS 7 a unique appearance when viewed from the rear.

The interior further extends the luxury focus, with many elements inspired by high-end timepieces. The Nappa leather seats feature a watch-strap design, while guillochage patterns mimic the fine overlapping engraved patterns on watch dials and cases.

A wide range of powertrains will be available including three gasoline engines (up to 225 horsepower) and two diesel mills. If buyers want all-wheel drive, they will have to wait for the plug-in hybrid edition. The PHEV combines a 200-horsepower gasoline mill and two electric motors, offering a combined output of 300 ponies and up to 37 miles of all-electric driving.

The company has not announced a full list of markets that will receive the DS 7, but it will be built in France and presumably sold in Europe first. On the surface, its styling and powertrains appear well suited to DS' promised foray into the US market, but the plan is still at least a few years away from fruition.

