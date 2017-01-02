Geneva preview: Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition

Mercedes will unveil an ocean-inspired C63 Cabriolet in Geneva.

Mercedes-AMG has announced a new limited edition of its C63 S Cabriolet. Known as the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, the high-performance droptop will make it first public appearance at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.Intended for a "fashion-conscious and design-oriented target group," the Ocean Blue Edition's main draw is a fabric top in a new "Deep Ocean Blue" color. That hue is also used on the car's front- and rear-bumpers, wheel center caps, interior analogue clock and contrast stitching.All Ocean Blue Edition models come finished in designo Cashmere White Magno, with color-matched side sills, rear spoiler and exterior mirrors. A staggered set of AMG wheels painted in titanium grey come standard with the package.Inside the limited-edition convertible gets Crystal Grey nappa leather, special edition badging and Mercedes' AIRSCARF neck-level seat heating system.Power is provided by a 4.0L biturbo V8 generating 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Shifting through a seven-speed automatic transmission, Mercedes says the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition can scoot from 0-60 in 4.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 174mph.Mercedes hasn't announced pricing, but says the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition will be available at dealers this summer. Supplies will be limited, however, as Mercedes will produce just 150 units for the world market.