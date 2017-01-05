German prosecutors search Daimler offices in emissions inquiry

Prosecutors are reportedly seeking evidence of potential fraud and false advertising.

German authorities have reportedly searched Daimler's offices to look for evidence in an ongoing emissions investigation.

Prosecutors raided 11 different locations to hunt for digital and physical documents that might support allegations of illegal diesel exhaust systems, according to a Stuttgart prosecutor's office statement cited by The New York Times.

Hinting at the seriousness of the inquiry, the raids involved 23 prosecutors and help from hundreds of state and local law enforcement officers across the country.

The company said it is "fully cooperating with the authorities," acknowledging that "known and unknown employees" are under investigation over "suspicion of fraud and criminal advertising related to the possible manipulation of exhaust-gas aftertreatment in passenger cars with diesel engines."

The German automaker is reportedly facing separate inquiries in the US, suggesting the Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to continue its enforcement push that started with Volkswagen. The agency is also expected to pursue a settlement agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over allegations of emissions improprieties.