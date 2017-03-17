Germany investigates Daimler emissions, report claims

Most Discussed
Law firm seeks class action against Tesla for Autopilot delays
A law firm wants to bring a class action suit against Tesla on behalf of Model X customers who purchased their vehicles with the expectation that they would have access to features currently enabled in the older version of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving suite. The law firm of Hagens Berman points out that Tesla's promotional materials contained references to features which are still not available, electrek reports. http://bit.ly/2o5GmDi
Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4
Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv
Wheeler Dealers mechanic leaves show
Edd China, the mechanic on Wheeler Dealers, has announced he's leaving the show after 12 seasons. In a video posted on Youtube, he explains he's not comfortable with the new direction the show is taking. http://bit.ly/2nczB4O
Last Austin-Healey 3000 to cross the block
The very last Austin-Healey 3000 built is scheduled to cross the auction block. Said to be in like-new condition, the roadster is expected to fetch up to $112,000. http://bit.ly/2o3ANoP
BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer
BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car. Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status.
RUF CTR sold out
All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year. http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR
Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front. http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh