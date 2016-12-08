Germany investigating Porsche for use of cheat device

  • Updated December 8, 2016, 8:49 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

VW's emission probe has widened to include Porsche vehicles.

Volkswagen may have used the same kind of cheating devices its used in its diesel-powered TDI models to help its range of Porsche sports car pass federal emissions test, a new report find.

It's now widely documented that VW used a cheating device to help its diesel models pass emissions tests, and now comes word that a similar device might have been used on Porsche's gas-powered models. Regulators were reportedly tipped off by Porsche insiders.

Germany's Transport Ministry and Federal Motor Transport Authority are now looking into those allegations seriously. According to Automotive News, the agency is investigating Porsche vehicles for a cheat device that would allow them to skirt emissions tests but spew an illegal level of CO2 gases during normal driving.

Porsche maintains that its vehicles are above board.

If true it would represent another blow to VW's reputation and likely its pocketbook. The German automaker has already set aside nearly $20 billion to cover fines and penalties related to its diesel emissions coverup, with the Porsche scandal likely to only add to that running tab. It's possible that other governments could follow Germany's lead and take a closer look at Porsche's line of gas-powered vehicles.

  

