Germany, Italy spar over Fiat Chrysler emissions recall

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 9:56 am
  •         by Justin King

Italian officials are striking back over Germany's insistence that FCA vehicles are non-compliant and must be recalled.

The EPA's allegations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles emissions violations appear to have rekindled a simmering dispute between officials in Germany and Italy.

German officials last year accused FCA of selling cars with illegal emissions systems. An earlier report claimed a Fiat model began to emit excessive pollutants after running for 22 minutes, suspiciously close to the typical 20-minute lab test cycle.

A petition was sent to the European Commission and Italy's Transport Ministry, demanding a recall for any vehicles that break emissions regulations, but Italian officials have disputed the allegations.

The Transport Ministry now says it has "carried out the necessary checks and sent a detailed report to the German authorities which shows that the Fiat 500X, in contrast to what is claimed by Germany, is in compliance with regulations," according to quotes published by Reuters.

RELATED CARS
2017 Fiat 500c
2017 Fiat 500 Abarth
2017 Fiat 500c Abarth
2017 Fiat 500
2017 Fiat 500e
2017 Fiat 500L
2017 Fiat 500X
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

The European Commission recently asked Italy to submit evidence contradicting Germany's claims. The Commission is said to have tested the 500X, though the lab results have not been made public.

Aside from the 500X, the allegations also list the Fiat Doblo van and Jeep Renegade. In the US, the EPA's actions focus on the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h