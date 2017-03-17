GM builds 2 millionth Duramax 6.6-liter diesel V8

The Ohio factory is a joint venture, 60 percent owned by GM and 40 percent owned by Isuzu.

General Motors is celebrating a significant milestone for its Duramax 6.6-liter diesel engine as the two millionth unit rolls off the assembly line.The company established a joint venture to build the DMAX Ltd factory outside of Dayton, Ohio. With 60 percent ownership by GM and 40 percent ownership by Isuzu, the plant produced its first engine in 2000.More than $140 million has been invested at the plant for productivity and emissions improvements in recent years, with employment growing to a current total of 668 workers.The current 6.6-liter V8 turbodiesel mill is power powerful than ever, producing SAE-certified 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque. It can also be run on B20 biodiesel.The engines are currently used in heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, along with some Navistar commercial trucks, Gale Banks vehicles and marine applications.