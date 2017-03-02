© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

GM could sell Opel to PSA by next week

  • Updated March 2, 2017, 3:27 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Opel might have a new owner by next week.

PSA Group could wrap-up a deal for General Motors' Opel division as early as next week, a new report finds.


Discussions between France's PSA and GM have been ongoing for the last few weeks. At last report the two sides were hammering out details about how to handle Opel's retirement fund, which is believed to be underfunded by about $9 billion. That issue still looms large, but both PSA and GM appear eager to finalize a deal.

According to Bloomberg, officials from PSA and GM are planning to carry on negotiations through the weekend. Insiders have reported that an announcement on the deal for PSA to acquire Opel could come as soon as Monday. However, sources have also cautions that the complexities of the deal could force unforeseen delays.

PSA has already scheduled a meeting with European labor officials for next week. Those in-the-know suggest that means PSA is optimistic about finalizing a deal for Opel but, again, PSA could cancel that meeting without much notice should things go south.

Opel has been a money loser for GM over the last few years, but PSA is convinced the brand could save it billion of dollars per year through joint development.

Now

Renault previews Geneva-bound 2017 Captur

Renault has given the Captur crossover a mid-cycle update that brings a new look and more tech features. The Captur -- which is one of the brand's best-selling models -- will debut next week at the Geneva Auto Show.    

 12h

McLaren 720S leaked

A leak has prematurely revealed the brand-new McLaren 720S. The image gives us a good look at the new dihedral door design, which makes facilitates the task of entering and exiting the cabin.    http://bit.ly/2lWMcsv

 13h

Porsche shows Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche has introduced its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo. Previewed by a concept, the long-roof Panamera offers up to 49 cubic feet of trunk space and sports car-like performance. Wagons are declining in the U.S., but Porsche has confirmed the Sport Turismo will reach our shores before the end of the year.    

 14h

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet unveiled

Mercedes has introduced the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The topless E is sportier to drive than its predecessor, and it's available with 4Matic all-wheel drive for the first time ever.   

 15h

Leak confirms BMW M5 AWD, 8 Series, and more

Leaked documents shed insight into BMW's future lineup. Notably, the next M5 will be offered with all-wheel drive, the next X3 will get a M-tuned version, and a range-topping variant of the i3 named S is right around the corner. Interestingly, the documents also confirm a new 8 Series is in the works.    http://bit.ly/2lqiNU3

 1d

Volvo shows experimental hybrid truck

Volvo Trucks has introduced an experimental heavy-duty truck powered by a hybrid drivetrain. Called Concept Truck, the diesel-electric prototype uses up to 30 percent less fuel than a standard, diesel-only model. Volvo Trucks expects to roll out hybrid tech in the near future.   

 1d

Updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in NY?

Hyundai has released a pair of teaser images that preview the updated 2018 Sonata. The model gets a more aggressive look, and it could receive a brand-new 260-horsepower turbo four. The next Sonata is tentatively scheduled to debut in April during the New York show.   http://bit.ly/2lpksZK

 1d