GM delivers first Colorado ZR2 pickups

  • May 2, 2017, 1:07 pm
  •         by Justin King

A ZR2 in the first batch will be modified to race in the Best in the Desert series later this year.

General Motors has begun delivering its Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, an off-road package unveiled in Los Angeles.
A Red Hot Crew Cab in the first batch of vehicles will be shipped from the Wentzville Assembly Center near St. Louis to the Hall Racing workshop. Chad Hall plans to modify the ZR2 for its competition debut later this year in the Best in the Desert series.

"We love the ground clearance, ride stability, departure and breakover angles of the ZR2, and the inherent light weight and maneuverability of its midsize package," Hall says. "It should be a great platform for us to build an off-road desert-racing truck."

GM apparently has partnered with Hall Racing to help validate Chevy Performance Parts that will eventually be available to further elevate the ZR2's off-road performance.

Engineers widened the ZR2's front and rear tracks by 3.5 inches while lifting the suspension by two inches from the factory. It is claimed to be the first production off-road application of Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve damper technology.

The racing program will launch in August with the General Tire Vegas to Reno before heading to the VT Construction Tonopah 250 in October.
