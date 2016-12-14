GM details $552M factory investments in New York, Ohio

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 3:30 pm
  •         by Justin King

The funds will be mostly spent on retooling for future products, with just 67 new jobs expected to be created.

General Motors has announced investments worth $552 million for four factories located in New York and Ohio.


Nearly $296 million will be headed to the Tonawanda Engine plant near Buffalo, paying to upgrade the facility to support future engine production. An additional $32 million will be spent nearby in Lockport for unspecified 'components,' while Rochester will get nearly $6 million.

In Ohio, the Parma Metal Center located south of Cleveland is due to receive $218 million for new presses, dies and sub-assemblies.

The company suggests the investments will 'retain' 1337 jobs and create just 67 new positions.

"GM remains committed to investing in its US operations," says GMNA labor relations VP Cathy Clegg. "With these latest projects we have announced investments of $2.2 billion in 2016, allowing us to support the production of future engines and vehicles."

  

