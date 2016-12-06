GM expanding rear-seat reminder to 17 models

  • Updated December 6, 2016, 9:48 am
  •         by Justin King

The company claims more than three dozen children have died from heatstroke after being left in vehicles this year.

General Motors has outlined plans to significantly expand availability of its rear-seat reminder technology.


The company claims more than three dozen children have died from heatstroke this year after being left in vehicles or gaining access to an unattended vehicle. The total is said to be up by 60 percent compared to 2015.

The rear-seat reminder system monitors the vehicle's rear doors, activating when either rear door is opened and closed up to 10 minutes before the vehicle is started or while the vehicle is running. Once engaged, the system will sound five chimes and display a warning message to "look in rear seat" when the vehicle is turned off.

The list of supported 2017 models includes the Buick LaCrosse; Cadillac Escalade and CT6; Chevrolet Cruze, Cruze Hatchback, Malibu, Tahoe, Suburban, Silverado and Colorado; and the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Sierra and Canyon. For the 2018 model year, availability will extend to the Chevrolet Equinox and the Cadillac XT5, CTS, CTS-V and ATS.

The implementation appears to be contained in a simple software update. GM warns that it cannot actually detect items in the back seat.

"The safest way to protect a child from heatstroke is to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, and features like Rear Seat Reminder, coupled with continued public education, can help combat this preventable tragedy," says Safe Kids Worldwide chief Kate Carr.

  

