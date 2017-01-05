GM expands Maven car-sharing service in New York City

Investor-activist pressures GM to split stock

Activist and billionaire investor David Einhorn is trying to rally fellow GM shareholders to put pressure on the automaker to split its stock as a means to end what he sees as price stagnation. The Detroit Free Press reports that Einhorn wants GM to create two classes of stock--one that will reward dividend-seekers and one that will pay off better if share prices grow. http://on.freep.com/2qKqz1T