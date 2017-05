GM expands Maven car-sharing service in New York City

The rental fleet is now available in 17 different citie, accumulating more than 125 million miles so far.

General Motors has expanded its Maven car-sharing business in New York City.Maven is now available with three different products in 17 different cities. 'City' is geared for on-demand urban rentals, while 'Home' serves residential communities and commercial entities. The third addition, Maven Gig, accommodates freelance drivers commissioned by Uber, GrubHub or similar services.Maven has already offered residential service in NYC for a year and a half. The latest expansion adds 80 vehicles to form a small Maven City fleet.Press photos suggest the Cadillac Escalade will be among the "carefully selected lifestyle-oriented cars" in the new fleet. A 'sporty' sedan will also be available.GM says its ride-sharing program has accumulated more than 125 million miles so far.