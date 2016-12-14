GM expected to unveil new GMC Terrain, Chevy Traverse in Detroit

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 5:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

The new Terrain is said to carry a more rugged look, aiming to chip away at Jeep's market share.

General Motors is reportedly preparing to unveil two redesigned crossovers at the Detroit auto show.


The show will be used to present the next-generation Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Both the full-size Traverse and midsize Terrain have only received facelifts since their original introductions in 2009. Their old age may be reflected in sales numbers; the Traverse slid by nearly five percent in the first 11 months of the year, while the Terrain is down by more than 20 percent.

The new Terrain is said to introduce a more rugged aesthetic, attempting to chip away at Jeep's growing market share. The model is GMC's second-best-selling nameplate behind the Sierra, making the update particularly important for the brand.

The Traverse shares its platform with the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia, which transitioned to a smaller footprint for the 2017 model year. The company earlier this year suggested the Traverse would not necessarily follow the downsizing path of its GMC-badged stablemate. Rumors suggest it will nonetheless shed some weight compared to the current edition.

Separate reports suggest GM will eventually expand the Chevy crossover lineup with a new entry that slots between the Traverse and the smaller Equinox.

  

