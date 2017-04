GM expects autonomous cars 'sooner than most people think'

CEO Mary Barra suggests the company is allowing Cruise Automation to continue operating "as a startup" responsible for developing and commercializing the technology.

General Motors suggests its autonomous vehicles may be ready for production sooner than expected.Little more than a year after acquiring San Francisco-based Cruise Automation, GM chief executive Mary Barra claims the division is continuing to be operated like a startup as it develops autonomous driving technology and brings it from the lab to commercialization.Speaking to analysts on a conference call, Barra said the company's self-driving cars will likely be ready "sooner than most people think," according to quotes published by CNBC The executive suggests downtown San Francisco -- the primary test location for Cruise Automation -- is "one of the most complex environments." The company recently released a video showing a long test drive around the city at night, complete with a raccoon that ran across the road and caused the vehicle to stop.Barra promises that more updates will be disclosed "as the year evolves."