GM extends shutdown schedule at Cruze plant to reduce inventory

  • Updated February 1, 2017, 1:11 pm
  •         by Justin King

Cruze sales were up in January but ended 2016 down by nearly 17 percent for the year.

General Motors has confirmed plans to extend the shutdown schedule at its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant.


The company notified employees this morning to expect the assembly line to be idled for "several weeks" this year, according to The Detroit News.

The move is aimed at reducing Chevrolet Cruze inventory, which is said to have grown to around 100 days of supply despite a nearly 39-percent jump in January sales.

GM suggests Lordstown is one of the highest volume single-line assembly facilities in the world, producing just the Cruze. Over 1.3 million units have been built at the factory since production kicked off in 2010.

The Cruze is among many cars struggling to maintain sales momentum as US buyers continue to show more interest in crossovers and SUVs. GM in spring 2016 began producing a next-generation model, which typically experiences a sales boost in the first year of availability, however the Cruze ended the year down by nearly 17 percent.

The expanded shutdown schedule follows a more drastic move last month as GM eliminated Lordstown's third shift.

  

