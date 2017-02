GM facing antitrust investigation in China?

Dealerships are said to face scrutiny over their pricing strategies.

General Motors is reportedly facing an antitrust investigation in China.The company operates in the world's largest automotive market via a joint venture with local automaker SAIC Corp.Investigators are said to be looking into potential illegalities with pricing strategies at individual SAIC-GM dealerships in the country, unnamed sources have told Bloomberg The country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2014 launched an anti-monopoly sweep focused on alleged price gouging for labor and parts. The crackdown led to a $57 million fine for Mercedes-Benz, while GM acknowledged playing an 'active' role in the industry-wide investigation.Responding to questions about the latest report, a GM spokesperson told Bloomberg the company respects local laws and regulations wherever it operates.The NDRC can fine a company up to 10 percent of its previous year's revenue for violations of antitrust regulations.