GM facing antitrust investigation in China?

  • Updated December 14, 2016, 9:18 am
  •         by Justin King

Dealerships are said to face scrutiny over their pricing strategies.

General Motors is reportedly facing an antitrust investigation in China.


The company operates in the world's largest automotive market via a joint venture with local automaker SAIC Corp.

Investigators are said to be looking into potential illegalities with pricing strategies at individual SAIC-GM dealerships in the country, unnamed sources have told Bloomberg.

The country's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2014 launched an anti-monopoly sweep focused on alleged price gouging for labor and parts. The crackdown led to a $57 million fine for Mercedes-Benz, while GM acknowledged playing an 'active' role in the industry-wide investigation.

Responding to questions about the latest report, a GM spokesperson told Bloomberg the company respects local laws and regulations wherever it operates.

The NDRC can fine a company up to 10 percent of its previous year's revenue for violations of antitrust regulations.

RELATED CONTENT
GM in talks with China's antitrust agency
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h